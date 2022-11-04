Selling dreams

These days there are many housing schemes offering the ultimate living experience in their yet-to-be-built housing societies. Thanks to creative computer designs, they show what you can expect when the housing society is complete. People should not be fooled by their slick advertising. It is important to first check how much land they actually possess and not to pay the full amount upfront, instalments are a much safer and wiser option. At least you will not lose the full amount if the housing society managers abscond with your hard-earned money. Furthermore, it is advisable to thoroughly research the different housing societies and compare the selling prices of plots, flats or houses across the different societies.

Finally, before making the payment, one should discuss with friends and relatives the pros and cons of the property one plans to buy. This is not an attempt to portray all housing societies as treacherous scams. But one has to be careful as there is no government organization that is effectively regulating the property market. I have friends and relatives who have been cheated or short-changed. I myself am waiting for possession of a plot for which I paid in full, plus development charges. It has been 18 years since I bought the file. I would urge others to try and avoid falling into the same trap.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad