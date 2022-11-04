The real fight

Climate change has had a drastic impact on the entire world, creating huge challenges for the economies, public health, safety and security and food supplies of almost every nation. Pakistan’s economic sector has suffered greatly on account of climate change, with the recent floods driving inflation to new heights and causing billions of dollars’ worth of damage. The majority of the victims now find themselves unemployed and trapped in poverty, while food insecurity has grown.

Developing countries like Pakistan are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis, despite contributing very little to global greenhouse gas emissions relative to the wealthier nations. Major powers like the US and Russia should cease their war games and focus on the climate crisis. The future of humanity depends on it.

Hasnain Pirzada

Sukkur