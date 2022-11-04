Fewer cars please

I would like to draw the attention of the Sindh government and the transport authorities in Sindh to the issue of traffic in Karachi. The massive increase in the number of cars has led to traffic jams and the ensuing noise pollution rising to unmanageable levels.
We need a proper public transportation system, enabling people to shift away from private vehicles.
Warisha Afzaal
Karachi
