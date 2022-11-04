Search for truth

This letter refers to the article ‘Who’s afraid of the truth?’ (November 3, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. The article discusses some very important issues concerning the failure of the many commissions and probes into high-profile assassinations, conducted throughout our history, to unearth the truth behind these incidents.
The article is right to assert that these probes and commissions are often just “eyewash”, with many intended to only further obfuscate the truth. However, the solution suggested by the article, the drafting of better policies, is rather disappointing. Many such policies are already in place, the real problem lies in the unwillingness or inability to implement these policies.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
