Can we make it?

After the war in Ukraine, the West-imposed sanctions on Russia. As a consequence, the worldwide supply of oil and gas took a major hit, leading to the sharpest increase in global inflation in decades. As of now, Pakistan does not have enough gas to make it through the winter. With prices now completely beyond our reach, and Qatar set to reroute most of its LNG to richer European clients, we are headed for a very cold winter. As more and more households are forced to rely on gas cylinders, the prices of LPG cylinders will rise manifold as well. Winters is also the time when hydro-electricity is not fully productive as dams do not have enough water and ice is not melting so we rely more on fuel-generated electricity. With higher prices and overall unavailability, imagine load-shedding is about to get much more frequent and prices will only get worse for the salaried class. With our dollar reserves running low, a weak and incompetent government and increasing political instability, Pakistan is in no shape to handle the looming crisis and the people appear to be on their own.

Eman Mudassar Tarar

Sargodha