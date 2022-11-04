National Bank honoured

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won the Best Bank Award in Asia-Pacific for 2022 as Global Finance announced its 29th Annual Best Bank Awards, a statement said on Thursday.

Global Finance selects top performers among banks and other financial services providers. NBP is the only bank from Pakistan that won the award.

The awards ceremony took place at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings.

President Joseph Giarraputo, Global Finance presented the Best Bank Award in Pakistan to Syed Farhan Ahmad, Country Head, USA, NBP.

Expressing his views, Ahmad said, “We are truly honored to win this prestigious award. This reflects our commitment, innovation in products, strategic relationships, and dynamic approach as the nation’s bank.”