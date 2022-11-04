Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee lost more grounds on Thursday as a result of a rising dollar demand from importers and a broader strength in the greenback against other major currencies after the US’s Federal Reserve jacked up interest rates, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 221.95 per dollar, a 0.23 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 221.43 in the interbank market. In the open market, it lost 75 paisas to settle at 227.75 against the dollar.

"Importers bought dollars in order to make payments. The demand for the dollar from importers has been consistently high since it looks that the State Bank of Pakistan has permitted the opening of letters of credit (LCs), which has put pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

During his visit to Karachi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar talked to Governor SBP about the problem of stuck-up LCs and resolved to clear LCs up to $100,000.

The appreciation of the US currency against other currencies also added weakness to the rupee. The US dollar regained strength following a 75 basis points raise in interest rates by the Fed to fight against soaring inflation.

“The market didn’t react positively to the improvement in the trade balance,” said another dealer.

Trade deficit fell 26.59 percent to $11.469 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year, mainly on a decline in imports.