Textile woes across the region

LAHORE: Pakistan is not the only country where the basic textile industry is under stress. The spinning and weaving mills in Bangladesh and India are also under similar pressures. The common factors being high energy and power costs and high cost of doing business.

The impact has also been felt by the value-added apparel sector in all these countries, but to a much lesser extent. In fact, apparel exports for all these countries have not yet gone negative but the growth has slowed down.

Going forward, the apparel sectors in all these three countries may end the year without any growth. That would mean no addition in jobs as the apparel sector is the largest employer in the manufacturing sector of Pakistan. There is no likelihood of any job losses in this sector in the three countries from the sub-continent.

European demand for gas after supplies from Russia were cut off was filled by the gas producing countries of Asia. This resulted in high gas prices in all Asian economies.

Since spinners in Pakistan, Bangladesh and India produce power from gas, their costs have gone up sharply. For spinning and weaving industries, gas and power is the major input cost after cotton.

Cotton too is short in Pakistan, while Bangladesh relies on import. India has surplus cotton; however, still its spinning industry is also operating at 50 percent capacity because of increase in cost of production and high gas and power costs. In fact, Vietnam has emerged as a cotton yarn supplier to India.

Under these circumstances there is little that the Pakistani government can do to rescue the basic textile sector, which is suffering for more or less the same reasons that are faced by our two competing economies.

Industry should prepare itself to be competitive like Bangladesh that depends totally on imported cotton. There is certainly some issue at our end. Bangladesh that at the start of the century was a net yarn importer, has established a spinning industry that is almost equal in size to the seven decade old spinning industry of Pakistan. Its weaving capacities are much higher than Pakistan.

Pakistan’s textile industry invested heavily during 2003-2008 period by importing textile machinery of over $5 billion. That added substantially to our exports.

After that the investment dried to almost a trickle. In the last four years, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the import of textile machinery was only $2.41 billion, but a textile trade body claims that investment in the sector was to the tune of $5 billion in the last two years. Even the $2.41 billion investment was mostly in basic textiles and a trickle in apparel sector machines. An investment of even $2.41 billion in apparel machines would have taken Pakistan to new heights in textile exports.

The problems like struck-up refunds however are genuine and must be resolved on priority. The rent seekers in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been deprived of the excellent automated sales tax regime introduced by Shabbar Zaidi.

It was operating smoothly after early teething problems. It seems that the rent seeking mafia is creating hurdles in its smooth operations, resulting in delays.

The minister of finance, who is also a chartered accountant like Shabbar Zaidi should ensure that the system operates flawlessly.

Interest rates in Pakistan were always higher than competing economies. The exporters get export refinance at concessional rates.

The government of Pakistan in fact is resisting the International Monetary Fund’s demand to make export finance market-based.

The currencies of all economies are under severe pressure due to the strong dollar. The Indian currency has declined by over ten percent against the US dollar in recent months.

This will give advantage to Indian textile exporters and we might see the textile exporter pleading the government keep rupee value stable instead of fulfilling its plan to bring it down to Rs200 per dollar.