Cotton arrivals down 41pc; Sindh becomes worst-affected

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals in the country declined 40.74 percent by October 31 with Sindh becoming the worst affected province in terms of cotton shortage, a report said.

According to the fortnightly cotton arrival report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued on Thursday, cotton arrivals were recorded at 3.707 million bales, lower by 2.549 million bales against last year’s arrivals of 6.257 million bales by the same time.

Sindh became the worst affected province with cotton shortage, as its arrivals were down by 51 percent by the recorded time, as recent monsoon rains and floods affected the standing crop.

By October 31, cotton arrivals in Sindh reached 1.635 bales only, lower by 51 percent than last year’s data of 3.321 million bales by the same time.

Punjab witnessed a crop arrival of 2.072 million bales, down by 29 percent against compared to the same time last year.

Out of total arrivals, only 4,900 bales were exported during this time against 16,200 bales last year by the same time.

Around 3.036 million bales were sold to the mills, lower by 2.467 million bales or 45 percent, compared with 5.504 million bales last year.

Fortnightly flow remained at 788,718 bales, down by 28 percent from last year’s fortnightly arrivals of 1.048 million bales.

Last year, total cotton production was recorded at 6.5 million bales, while this year it is expected to remain at around 4.5 million bales only.

Pakistan’s normal consumption is around 14 million bales, which was forecasted at 12 million bales due to the world recession. That is now being forecasted to remain at around 10 million bales only, as a large number of industries have either closed or decreased their operations, industry sources said.

Naseem Usman, chairman, Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that country’s cotton production was expected to remain at hardly around 4.5 million bales.

To meet the consumption demand, the local mills have already made contracts for an import of 4.5 million bales, while another 1.0 million bales would be imported to meet the demand.

He said that total cotton import this year would cause around $2.5 billion to the country, which is already facing a foreign exchange shortage.

Naseem Usman said that dollar was not coming down further and the mills would have to import at higher rates. “It is a difficult situation for Pakistan. Due to the international recession and higher rates of the commodity, around 50 percent of the industry in Faisalabad has halted operations. Crises are further increasing. The cotton trade is under turmoil, while inflation will further increase,” he said.

He said that if there was no availability of better seed next year, and if climate change hits the country next year as well, the agriculture sector would be affected. “We don’t see much progress at the crop level next year,” he said. “Vegetables are being sold at higher prices. There is no answer by the government on better seed availability.”

He advised the government to focus on the cotton sector. “Otherwise, there would be an issue of employment that could worsen the law and order as well,” he warned.