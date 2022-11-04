Stocks extend rally on upbeat economic data

Stocks closed higher on Thursday as better-than-expected trade data stoked a risk-on rally, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 146.12 points or 0.35 percent to 42,090.71 points against 41,944.59 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,176.02 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,886.23 points.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the benchmark index settled at 42,090 level (up 0.35 percent).

“The day kicked off on a positive note as investors cheered the trade deficit numbers which were down by 26.59 percent during the first four months of the current Fiscal year compared to the same period last year.”

KSE-30 index also increased by 45.38 points or 0.30 percent to 15,394.51 points compared with 15,349.13 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 95 million shares to 325.716 million shares from 230.561 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.209 billion from Rs6.249 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.772 trillion from Rs6.753 trillion. Out of 350 companies active in the session, 216 closed in green, 109 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was witnessed at the PSX in continuation of the favourable momentum from the previous close.

“Despite opening in the red territory, the market bounced back and made an intraday high of 288.87 points as investors opted for value hunting in the mainboard,” the brokerage said in a post market note. “Healthy volumes were recorded across the board, on the contrary, 3rd tier stocks remained volume leaders.”

Major gainers in Thursday’s trading session were TRG, MCB, UBL, POL and OGDC which cumulatively added 120 points to KSE100 Index.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Goodluck Ind., which rose by Rs51.76 to Rs741.91 per share, followed by Sapphire FiberXD, which increased by Rs47.71 to Rs1,250 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Nestle PakistanXD, which fell by Rs120 to Rs5,650 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex.XC, which decreased by Rs25 to Rs1,125 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stock closes higher on strong earnings outlook.

“Surging global crude oil prices, record earnings in the banking sector, expectations for CPEC expansion and the positive outcome of the yuan clearing deal played a catalytic role in the positive close,” he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+67.9 points), E&P’s (+26.4 points), commercial banks (17.7 points), cement (+14.4 points) and pharmaceuticals (+8.7 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 78.510 million shares that increased by Re1.00 to Rs8.34 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 33.101 million shares that closed higher by 8 paisas to Rs1.54 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Glo Hol, Dewan Cement, Cnergyico PK, TRG Pak Ltd, Faysal Bank, Hum Network, TPL PropertiesXB and Telecard LimitedXB. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 69.895 million shares from 55.549 million shares.