Services trade deficit shrinks more than 26pc

ISLAMABAD: The international services trade deficit of Pakistan during the first quarter (July-September FY23) slashed by over 26 percent to 647.4 million from $877.3 million recorded in the same period last fiscal, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

From July to September 2022, services exports increased by 4.63 percent to $1.695 billion, and imports were down by 6.2 percent to $2.34 billion, depicting a deficit of $647.4 million. Last year in the same period, exports were $1.62 billion and imports $2.5 billion, with a deficit of $877.4 million.

Likewise, in September 2022, exports clocked in at $566 million and imports at $738.4 million recording a deficit of $172.4 million. Whereas, in August 2022, Pakistan earned $574 million by selling its services abroad, while local firms hired services worth $801 million from overseas, recording a $227 million deficit.

Over August 2022, exports in October 2022 were down 1.4 percent, and imports by 7.8 percent. Interestingly, the service deficit was also reduced by 24 percent.

Comparing October 2022’s services trade performance with the same month of the last year, exports were down by 1.7 percent, and imports were also reduced by 5.1 percent.

Last year, in October 2021, services exports stood at $576 million and imports at $778 million, with a deficit of $202 million. Services trade deficit was reduced by 14.7 percent in October 2022 over the corresponding month of last year.

Last fiscal (FY22), the services trade deficit was recorded at $5.175 billion, ballooning 105.7 percent from $2.516 billion in FY21. In FY2022, services imports were $12.14 billion, while imports came at $6.97 billion. In FY2021, exports stood at $5.945 billion, and imports at $8.46 billion. This represents an increase of 17.2 percent in services exports and 43.5 percent in imports.