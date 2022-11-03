Iranians impress in Asian Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: The 21st Asian Open Taekwondo is in full swing at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad, with Iranian players making their mark.

In the -55kg men category, Iran’s Abofazl Darvishi won gold medal beating Safder Malik (Pakistan) 2-1.

Two Iranians, Danyal and Hameed Hussani, made it to the final in the -74kg category. Hameed got better of Kazakhstan’s Abdul Rehman in the semifinal by 2-0.

In the plus 87kg category, Egyptian Khari Sharif is pitted against Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed for a gold medal match.

In the 48kg (Men), Pakistan’s Muhammad Hamas won gold medal, beating Salman (Pakistan) 2-0.

In the -73kg (Men), Pakistan’s Irfanullah won gold medal, beating his countryman Muhammad Hassan 2-0.

In the +73kg (Men), Pakistan’s Fahad Khan won gold medal, beating Syed Jarrar 2-0.