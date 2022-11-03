Pakistan eye SA scalp to stay alive

KARACHI: If Pakistan’s semi-final hopes were hanging by a thread following defeats against India and Zimbabwe, that thread got thinner on Wednesday.

India’s win against Bangladesh has made Pakistan’s chances of staying alive even slimmer but Babar Azam and his men will need to put this grim scenario around and go all out for an emphatic win against South Africa in their must-win group match in Sydney on Thursday.

A win for South Africa will guarantee them a place in the final four - even before they've played their last group fixture against Netherlands - while Pakistan have to win to keep their chances of progressing alive. At a venue that has offered something for seamers, and with a quartet in each camp, this has all the makings of a classic in an already eventful World Cup.

Pakistan's problems at the top of their line-up are largely due to the struggles of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but if there is an opposition that can play them back into form, it's South Africa. Since February 2021, Pakistan have played seven T20Is against South Africa, Babar has scored 259 runs (at 37.00 with a strike rate of 143.09) with a hundred and a fifty while Rizwan has scored 344 runs (at 86.00 with a strike rate of146.38) including a hundred and three half-centuries.

South Africa's batting line-up is unlikely to change as long as they're winning, which probably means that there's still no room for Reeza Hendricks. The only consideration for them is whether to bring back Tabraiz Shamsi in place of one of the quicks, which could leave Lungi Ngidi on the sidelines.

Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the match with a knee injury so Pakistan's line-up will have at least one change.

Asif Ali was dropped after the India match but may be brought back in to the XI unless Fakhar is ruled out of the tournament entirely, in which case Mohammad Haris could be brought in as a player replacement.

This match will be played on the same pitch as the Sri Lanka-New Zealand game, where Trent Boult took a career-best 4 for 13. There's expected to be something in it for the quicks but also plenty of opportunities to score big. Sydney is the only venue at the tournament where teams have breached 200. The best news is that there's no chance of rain at all, with the temperatures in the mid-teens. —with inputs from agencies