Pakistan look to replace injured Fakhar with Haris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan management has forwarded a request to the World Cup T20 Committee for the inclusion of wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Haris in the 15-member line-up in place of injured Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar has been ruled out of the World Cup following recurrence of his knee injury. The MRI tests conducted on Fakhar revealed his knee got twisted during fielding and while running between the wickets.

“Fakhar has been ruled out of the World Cup following an aggravated knee problem. His knee got twisted twice during the match against Holland which turned out to be his first and last in the World Cup. We have requested the World Cup T20 Committee for the replacement. Wicketkeeper Haris' name has been proposed in place of Fakhar. We are waiting for the green signal to include Haris in the 15-men line up. In case the Committee gives go ahead to include Haris in the 15-men squad, he may well be seen playing in the match against South Africa at SCG on Thursday (today).”

Haris has been training with the team on the tour and is one of the reserves along with Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani.

“Instead of including out of form Haider Ali or Kushdil Shah, Haris could well be included ahead of others, if permission is granted well in time. However, in case of any delay in permission, Asif Ali is most likely choice in place of Fakhar,” a source confirmed to The News.

Pakistan are expected to make only one change in the playing XI. The rest of the team will be the same.

Sydney is one ground in Australia where spinners always get some purchase off the wicket. Yet, Pakistan’s dismal show so far in the World Cup makes South Africa favourites to stay unbeaten in the event. South Africa have already defeated India and in case they prevailed over Pakistan Thursday, they would finish top of the group.