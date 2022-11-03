Mideast at risk of climate-induced food, water scarcity

DUBAI: The Middle East is at high risk of water and food scarcity as well as severe heat waves as a result of climate change, said a Greenpeace study released on Wednesday.

Published only days ahead of the UN climate conference in Egypt, the report titled “Living on The Edge” focused on Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

It found the Middle East is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, making its food and water supplies “extremely vulnerable” to climate change. “In all six countries discussed in this report, there will be a very high risk of water scarcity in all regions, which will negatively affect agriculture and human health,” the report said.