US ‘concerned’ over possible Russian nuclear use

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Wednesday it was increasingly concerned over Moscow´s talk of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, after a media report said top Russian military officials had discussed how and when to use such a weapon.

“We have grown increasingly concerned about the potential as these months have gone on,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. Kirby did not confirm a New York Times report that said high-level Russian military officials recently discussed when and how they might use tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield.