Nobel laureates urge Egypt to release jailed dissident

CAIRO: Fifteen Nobel laureates called on COP27 host Egypt to release jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, in an open letter published on Wednesday ahead of the global climate summit.

Abdel Fattah, a major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak, is currently serving a five-year sentence for “broadcasting false news”, having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.

Among the 13 Nobel Prize in Literature laureates who signed the letter are J. M. Coetzee, Louise Gluck, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Kazuo Ishiguro, Herta Muller, Orhan Pamuk and Wole Soyinka, according to British publishing house Fitzcarraldo Editions.

They “urge the world not to forget about the many thousands of political prisoners held in Egypt´s prisons -- most urgently, the Egyptian-British writer and philosopher, Alaa Abdel Fattah”. The laureates also include Svetlana Alexievich, Annie Ernaux, Elfriede Jelinek, Mario Vargas Llosa, Patrick Modiano and Olga Tokarczuk.