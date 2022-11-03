Hundreds march in SL protesting crackdowns

COLOMBO: Hundreds of people marched in Sri Lanka’s largest city Colombo on Wednesday protesting against higher taxes, inflation and alleged state-led repression as the country struggles to emerge from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.The anti-government protest, jointly organised by opposition political parties, trade unions and civil society groups, was blocked by police as marchers attempted to reach a central part of the city where the president’s house and other ministries are located.

“People can barely eat three meals a day and this government has done nothing to support people other than impose more and more taxes. We need solutions and we will keep fighting for them,” Ceylon Teacher’s Union Secretary Joseph Stalin said.

Sri Lanka has been gripped by a deep financial crisis this year caused by record-low foreign exchange reserves that has left the island of 22 million people struggling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food, cooking gas and medicine.