South Korea to hold police accountable for crowd crush failures: PM

SEOUL: South Korea´s prime minister said on Wednesday that police must explain failures to respond to multiple emergency calls ahead of a deadly Halloween crowd surge, as investigators raided police stations.

At least 156 mostly young people were killed, and scores more injured, in a crush late on Saturday at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul´s popular Itaewon nightlife district.

Transcripts of emergency calls obtained by AFP, many made hours before disaster struck, document rising desperation over crowd density. Officials had earlier said the first call to the fire department about the crush was received at 10:15 pm on Saturday, but the transcripts show someone called the police emergency hotline at 6:34 pm asking for help.

An estimated 100,000 people had flocked to the area, but because it was not an “official” event with a designated organiser, neither police nor other local authorities were actively managing the crowd.

“When each citizen makes an emergency call, it is when they are very urgent and in dire need of help or action from the police,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a government meeting. “The government will sternly hold accountable those who were responsible as soon as the investigation is completed,” he said.

A wide-ranging probe is under way into the exact cause of the crush, and an investigative team on Wednesday raided multiple police offices, including in the district where the disaster happened.