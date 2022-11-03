Netanyahu on cusp of victory with far-right allies

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Veteran Israeli hawk Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power on Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead.

With around 87 percent of the vote counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, initial results put Netanyahu´s right-wing bloc ahead after the country´s fifth election in four years.

Addressing supporters who chanted “King of Israel”, Netanyahu, Israel´s longest-serving leader, said his Likud party had received “a huge vote of confidence”. Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid -- the architect of the coalition which ousted Netanyahu last year -- cautioned that “nothing is decided”.

“(We) will wait patiently... for the final results,” he told crowds backing his centrist Yesh Atid party. While Israelis are split broadly between those who support or oppose Netanyahu, the former premier has been buoyed by votes for his extreme-right allies.

The Religious Zionism bloc of Itamar Ben-Gvir has made major gains and was emerging as the third-largest party, behind Yesh Atid.

The controversial Ben-Gvir heralded the party´s showing as a “great achievement”, which is expected to hand the right-wing a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Despite Israel´s election fatigue, voters came out in force and pushed turnout to its highest rate since 2015, topping 71 percent, according to official figures.

The margins appear wafer-thin, however, with a number of smaller parties opposed to Netanyahu teetering on the edge of the threshold required to win seats in parliament. “It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted,” the US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said in a statement, adding he was “pleased to see such strong voter turnout.”

The early signs were positive for the 73-year-old Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges that he denies. The official count put his Likud on track for a first-place finish, with 32 seats, ahead of Yesh Atid´s 24. Those figures, combined with current tallies for Religious Zionism and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties backing Netanyahu, could give the right-wing bloc 65 seats.