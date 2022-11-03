Kazakhstan seizes jewels worth $230m

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan´s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday it had seized jewels worth more than $230 million, in a case involving the nephew of ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“As a result of operational-search activities, exclusive gems and precious stones worth 230 million US dollars” were seized, the agency said in a statement. The agency gave no details on what kind of stones were seized.

It confirmed to AFP the jewels were found as part of a new investigation against businessman Kairat Satybaldy, a nephew of Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev, now 82, ruled the Central Asian country from 1991 until 2019.