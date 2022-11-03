Palestinian killed in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian on Wednesday after he seriously injured a soldier with a van, authorities said, as votes were counted in an Israeli general election.

The army said the man was “neutralised” in the shooting at the Bell checkpoint, between the Israeli town of Modiin and the Jewish settlement of Beit Horon. The Palestinian health ministry later confirmed he had been killed.

“The assailant got out of his vehicle with an axe to attack the officer, who fired at the attacker and neutralised him,” the army said. “The officer was seriously injured and taken to hospital.” The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as Habas Rayan, 54.