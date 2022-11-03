Abbas urges Arab support against Israeli crimes

ALGIERS: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Arab leaders on Wednesday to boost support in the face of “crimes” by Israel, where veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to clinch an election victory.

Abbas was addressing the first Arab League summit since the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020, sparking a string of similar moves that have divided the region.

Without referring to the Israeli election, the Palestinian Authority (PA) president said Israel was “systematically destroying the two-state solution and throwing away agreements it has signed”.

He urged Arab leaders to “save the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before they´re Judaised”, referring to sensitive religious sites in the Old City of Israel-annexed east al-Quds.

On Tuesday, summit host Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told the opening session that “our central and primary cause remains the Palestinian cause”. Tebboune also called for unity to face escalating “tensions and crises”, that he said were the worst in the Arab world´s recent history.

The 22-state Arab League has for decades been a forum for strident statements of solidarity with the Palestinians, but has had little real impact in its 77 years of existence. Leaders addressing Wednesday´s session took turns in declaring support for a Palestinian state, a sentiment which will figure in the summit´s final resolution.

The accord with the UAE was quickly followed by another with Bahrain, a provisional deal with Sudan and a re-launch of ties with Morocco, helping rekindle the kingdom´s decades-old rivalry with neighbouring Algeria.