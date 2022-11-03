VCs, rectors briefed on innovation awards

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised online orientation sessions on the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award for the vice-chancellors and rectors of government and private universities.

More than 230 university heads were invited to the sessions, which were aimed at giving them a detailed orientation of various components of the National Innovation Award and how the universities can partake to make this project a success for the country’s youth.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, in her briefing to the Vice Chancellors, said that the project is aimed at changing the economic landscape for youth by promoting innovation and creating/supporting local businesses.

She explained in detail the nine thematic areas of the National Innovation Award.

“All Pakistani youth aged between 15 to 30 years can take part in the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award and get business funding of up to Rs2 million,” she said.

Dr. Shaista Sohail said the award would allow youngsters to turn their potential business ideas into a reality.

She added that in the current situation where Pakistan was facing flood devastations and climate change problems, the new generation needed to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to cope with these challenges.