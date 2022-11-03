Efforts for peace and justice highlighted

Islamabad : Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci and his wife, Meryem Pacaci, jointly hosted an event at a hotel here to mark the 99th anniversary of their country's Republic Day.

He said his country was founded by Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on October 29, 1923, after victory in the war of independence.

The ambassador read out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message on the eve of the country's Republic Day.

The Turkish president congratulated his nation and its supporters over republic day and said his government would continue working to elevate the republic 'above the level of contemporary civilisations'.

"We transformed Türkiye into a country with an exemplary democracy, an impressive economy, whose diplomacy is followed with interest, and which preserves its national unity and brotherhood in the strongest way possible, despite all attempts of sabotage," he said.

Mr Erdogan said at a time when global uncertainties were on the rise, Turkiye's efforts towards establishing peace, stability, and justice were appreciated by all.

"We strive to set up a peace and prosperity zone around us through our entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, from ending the humanitarian tragedy in Syria to finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis."

The president said his country competed with itself in every field, from agriculture to tourism, from transport to education and health, and constantly raised the bar higher for success.

"Despite all the obstacles and injustices we endure, we lay the foundations of our vision for 2053 and 2071, with the precision of a chess master. We are determined to build the 'Turkiye Century' upon the infrastructure of works and services we have provided to our country," he said.

Defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest at the event, where religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, that of narcotics control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, state minister for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and other dignitaries were also in attendance. They congratulated the hosts on their country's republic day. Turkish and continental food was served to them afterward.