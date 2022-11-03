MCI asked to revise firefighting rules

Ag APP

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President, Ahsan Zafar Bakhyawari here on Wednesday invited Director, Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI Syed Kashif Shah, and discussed the concerns of the business community on the firefighting rules of MCI.

He highlighted the difficulties being faced by the business community in implementing the firefighting rules of MCI in industrial and commercial buildings, said an ICCI press release.

It was not possible to implement these rules in the existing industrial and commercial buildings as it needed a lot of changes in building structures, he added.

He stressed that MCI should implement these rules in new buildings and amend them in consultation with stakeholders to make them practicable for old and existing commercial and industrial buildings. Syed Kashif Shah said that he was not authorised to amend the firefighting rules.