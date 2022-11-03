Cell phones change Pindiites’ lifestyle

For a variety of reasons, from the very personal to business, Pindiites cutting across age, profession, and status are increasingly going in for the mobile phone with a zeal that has heralded a communication revolution.

Today, in this city, no one gives a second glance when a mobile phone rings in public transport. A gadget that until a few years ago seemed to be a status symbol is suddenly on its way to becoming a near necessity.

“Mobile phones have finally penetrated the entire city. Rawalpindi is ready for accelerated growth in the year ahead. Today we have thousands of mobile phone subscribers. In a few years, the equation has changed dramatically and mobiles have become the preferred choice of communication for most people,” says Asghar Zaidi.

“Now people can be seen talking on mobile phones while walking down the street, or on wagons, Suzukis, buses, trains, in offices, in marketplaces and even in schools, colleges as well as varsities,” adds Asghar.

“The mobile revolution has affected my life so much. I do not miss anybody’s call. I use a mobile with a prepaid card only so that clients can contact me anytime, anywhere. This has resulted in more business for me,” says Razi Haider, a carpenter.

Najaf Zaidi, a homemaker, residing in Bahria Town loves the mobile phone, and for good reason. “Our teenaged children remain away for most of the year,” she says. But I hardly miss them since I frequently talk to them on the Whatsapp service.”

A schoolteacher Noreen Naqvi has seen her life change ever since she bought a mobile telephone about a year ago. “I did not want it initially. Now that I have it, I wonder how I spent all these years without a mobile phone. I can be reached anytime and anywhere, and that gives me a great feeling of security.”

At the wholesale vegetable markets, there is a steady ringing of mobile phones. Even as they finalize deals, the sellers are already in touch with other wholesale markets in the city.

One trader, Anees Ali, says,” Since I acquired the mobile service more than six months ago, my profits have doubled. Today life without a mobile phone is unimaginable for me.”

“This has not only helped me on the business front, but I can also keep in touch with my family when I am out for long hours,” adds Anees, who travels to different markets every day.