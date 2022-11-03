Tender for Park Road project to be opened next week

Islamabad : The tender for the Park Road project will be opened next week after which the construction work will be initiated at the earliest.

An official has said the tender for the Park Road project would be opened next week and the process would be completed in a transparent manner.

“The vehicular traffic on this road has been facing traffic jams due to increased construction activities in the last couple of decades. The project will greatly help address the traffic issues and make this road a better choice for motorists,” he said.

He said, “We have developed a mechanism to monitor the pace of construction work so that the contractors complete the projects within the stipulated time period.”

The two-lane road has dire need of rehabilitation and expansion as it caters to locals of several localities, including Banigala, Rawal Town, Lakhwal, Shahzad Town, Park Enclave, Taramari, and Chattha Bakhtawar. In addition, the National Institute of Health, Allergy Centre, Federal General Hospital, and educational institutions are located along the length of this road, which also adds to the traffic load.

Under Project Concept-I, one extra lane on each side of Park Road would be developed, making it a three-lane artery, and repair work would be carried out on the present lanes.

Park Road is considered an important road in the capital city, Islamabad. Recently, it is witnessing a large number of vehicles daily due to the expansion of federal capital and the development of different housing projects around the area.

The official said “We have the plan to plant trees along with all the new road projects with an aim to give them a green look. The plan is ready and will be implemented after completion of the road projects.”