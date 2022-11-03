Urgent action sought for better future on healthy planet

Islamabad : The Embassy of Sweden on Wednesday hosted a follow-up event with the youth dialogue participants of Stockholm+50, with partners UNDP, WWF Pakistan, and Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force.

The lead-up event on the right to a healthy environment hosted on May 17, 2022, engaged youth to create policy demands that were presented at Stockholm+50 – a crucial international environmental meeting – on June 2 and 3, 2022, by Pakistan’s Youth Task Force representative.

Convened by the UN General Assembly, Stockholm+50 gathered over 4,000 people from around 150 countries to come up with bold and urgent action on climate and environment to secure a better future on a healthy planet.

The Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force, which brought together more than 700 representatives from youth organisations from around the world, including Pakistan, put forward a policy paper in which young people listed numerous

demands calling on world leaders to take drastic

action to halt and reverse environmental damage with specific points related to biodiversity conservation.

Around 300 young people participated, along with several thousand joining online.

The policy paper was mentioned by the meeting president in the official summary, encouraging world leaders to ensure intergenerational equity.

Swedish ambassador Henrik Persson welcomed the participants and said he believed young people were the leaders of today.

"We [Embassy of Sweden] will continue to engage with youth. To us, it is essential, urgent, and demographically as well as democratically imperative. We also recognise that for countries such as Pakistan, the key is not reducing emissions but ensuring climate-friendly development pathways and building climate resilience,” he aid

Youth participants who attended Stockholm+50 shared their experiences from the conference and reported back on the presentation of the policy demands.

This was followed by an open discussion among the 60 youth attendees, moderated by WWF-Pakistan, on how to move from policy pledges to practical implementation.

The youth then presented their formulations at a High-Level Plenary Closing Session to representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, climate activists, diplomats, and journalists.

The speakers included UNDP Pakistan resident representative Knut Ostby and Director-General of the WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan.

Activists from Fridays for Future and Climate Action Pakistan also attended the event.

Mr Hammad Naqi said the WWF-Pakistan recognised that young people are the key driving force of positive change.

"We actively engage with youth and give them the knowledge, tools, and resources required to contribute to potential solutions and drive the public discourse on climate action and sustainable development.

"Our youth carry immense potential, not only to drive climate action but to ensure sustainable development.”

The WWF Pakistan DG said in the lead up to COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh and after the effects of climate change here in Pakistan, the youth should continue to hold world leaders accountable to their demands and translate them into real commitments.