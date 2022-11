Islamabad: Brigadier Dr Pervaiz Rasheed, brother of Maj Gen Dr Azmet Rasheed, has passed away on Wednesday, says a press release.

His funeral will be held today (Thursday), at Army Graveyard, Racecourse, Rawalpindi, at 2.30 p.m.

Mian Khalid Rasheed, House no 235-A, Street 35, Sector F-10/1, and Dr Amir can be contacted on cell phone number 0308-8888747 for further information.