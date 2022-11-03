Dengue continues hitting population in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The dengue fever outbreak continues hitting the population in this region of the country while in the last two days, a significant surge in the number of cases being confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been observed.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that in the last two days, as many as 147 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district whereas the number of dengue fever patients reported from the region in the previous two days was recorded as 103. The number of patients confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities in the last 24 hours is 82, convincing health experts to believe that it is time for individuals to follow preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites.

The high incidence of dengue fever in the region can be gauged from the fact that the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital are still receiving a heavy influx of dengue fever patients belonging to the twin cities.