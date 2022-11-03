Retired cops meet IGP

LAHORE:A delegation of retired employees of Punjab police called on IG Punjab at Central Police Office on Wednesday. Retired police employees from different regions of Punjab participated in the meeting. The retired employees informed the IG about their various problems, upon which IG directed DIG Welfare Punjab to resolve the pension, financial assistance and other departmental issues of the retired employees of Punjab Police on priority basis. He said that medical, education and other facilities were being provided to the retired employees and their children under the Punjab Police Welfare Policy 2022 and the series of measures in this regard would be continued in the future.