Railway land retrieved

LAHORE:Railways police Lahore division in collaboration with railways administration in an anti-encroachment operation have retrieved 3-kanal commercial land. The operation was carried out in Lahore-Raiwind section near Mian Mir flyover. Estimated cost of retrieved commercial land according to the certificate issued by railways administration is Rs72.5 million. The operation was held under the supervision of SHO Irfan Ashraf, AEN 3 and IOW 4 of railways. Illegal kiosks and solid walls were razed with the help of railways staff. Under the instructions of IG railways, anti-encroachment operations against the illegal occupants on railways land are in full swing.