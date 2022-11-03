‘Over Rs56bn Sehat Card free treatment provided’

LAHORE:On the directions of Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education has released the statistics related to Sehat Sahulat Card.

According to statistics, more than 2578,000 people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, the people of Punjab have received free treatment of more than Rs56.94 billion through Sehat Sahulat Card. A total of 792 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said people are getting free treatment facilities from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 559,000 people have got free facility of dialysis in Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 580,100 people have got the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far in Punjab, more than 550,600 women have had normal delivery and more than 228,000 women have got the facility of free cesarean operation.

So far, more than 370,900 people across the province got free hernia operations facility through the card. More than 39,000 people have received free chemotherapy facility through the card. Apart from this, more than 29,000 people have got free angioplasty facility. More than 180,900 people have undergone free eye surgery.

The secretary added that more and more treatment will be provided to the people of Punjab through Health Facilitation Card. Dengue patients are also now getting free treatment from empanelled government hospitals of Punjab through the card.

YDA demands transparent policy for drugs purchase: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, has urged the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department to implement a system of procurement of medicines as implemented in district hospitals by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, YDA Pakistan General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said that the P&SH Department has implemented a very transparent policy for procurement of medicines through LP System in district hospitals.

Under the old policy of the SH&ME Department, the contractors at mega teaching hospitals are mostly buying substandard drugs of local brands and supplying them to the hospitals at exorbitant prices more than available in the local market.

Therefore, YDA Pakistan requested Secretary SH&ME to issue orders to implement the same policy for local purchase in teaching hospitals as in district hospitals in order to ensure transparency in the purchase of medicines and eliminate corruption, the statement said.