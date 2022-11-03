Under training traffic cops visit PSCA

LAHORE:Under-training traffic wardens from Police Training College Chuhng visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices, here on Wednesday. The 50-member delegation was briefed about working of the PSCA by SP PPIC-3 Muhammad Asim Jasra, while DSP Shahid Chadhar also took the officers on a visit to various sections of the PPIC3. The participants in the training course were briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre. The officers were also briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challan systems, data analysis centre, LTE handsets, women safety app, and media management centre. The training officers said that the use of modern technology was proving helpful in crime suppression and traffic management. The project was important for change in police culture, they said and added that PSCA was proving to be a role model for emergency services departments of other provinces. Modern training of safe cities would be helpful in performing duties in the best manners, they hoped.