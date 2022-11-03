Rescue service responds to 135,321 calls

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 130,213 victims while responding to 135,321 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of October 2022.

Out of 135,321 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 33,610 were road traffic accidents, 82,758 medical emergencies, 1,477 fire incidents, 3,217 crime incidents, 77 drowning incidents, 55 building collapses, seven explosions and 14,120 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. This was disclosed in the monthly review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday, with secretary PESD in the chair. The meeting was informed that 350 people died in 33,610 RTCs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes, 8,340, occurred in Lahore in which 32 people died. Similarly, 2,474 RTCs in Multan, 2,464 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,035 in Gujranwala, 1,289 in Rawalpindi, and 1,116 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 15,892 accidents took place in 30 districts

of Punjab.

Five injured: Around five persons were injured when a roof of an under-construction building near Hakim Chowk collapsed on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out five survivors from the debris. The injured were rushed to the Lahore General Hospital where condition of two was stated to be critical.