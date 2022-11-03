Portraits display opens at Ejaz Galleries

LAHORE:Ahmed Nadeem Kasher’s exhibition of portraits opened at Ejaz Galleries on Wednesday. In a number of portraits, the eyes meet the viewer’s and they convey what the artist says he saw in the persons he painted.

Many canvasses are 62”x52”, 64”x55” and on them the focus is a face and a face alone. There are larger than life portraits. Kasher did his degree from University College of Art and Design (Old Campus) in Lahore in the 1980s and lives in New York. His teacher Prof Rahat Naveed Masud said, “The spontaneity of his brush strokes create magical vibrations and the features that he paints convey a depth of understanding of the human form and psyche. Each portrait is alive and tells a story of life’s visceral journey.” An artist Shaima Omar present at the inaugural said, “I have never seen more beautiful portraits.” Rose, a nurse with kindness visible in her eyes and lips, rather her entire face; Anya, a confident elderly woman in black and white who walks with a stick all by herself conveys how self-assured she is; portrait of Abrar, an encouraging voice, a friend on whom the artist could count; Niral, the young man who helped the artist find his way during travels; Tani Butt, a dear friend of the painter—remembered, one of Kasher’s few portraits with a side-pose—all convey what the painter says he wanted to convey.