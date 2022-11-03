Filtration plants made functional

LAHORE:The Bahawalpur administration has re-functionalised seven filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to the locals.

According to an official spokesman, this action has been taken in compliance with the own-motion notice of Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan over a news item about the public problems after the closure of the filtration plant in the Head Panjnad area.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman reported that the police department had punished T/SI Hasan Ejaz with confiscation of two years of service for misuse of authority. This action was taken on the complaint of one Altaf Ahmad of Multan to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

Meanwhile, the spokesman noted that the Narowal administration had collected Rs2.7 million as an approval plan and commercialisation fees from private under-construction hospitals along with initiation of legal action. This action was taken on the application of Qadeer Ahmad who approached the ombudsman office for the same.

The primary & secondary healthcare dept issued a warning to Admin Officer Muhammad Waqas of the DHQ hospital Nankana Sahib while one-year increments of ward servant/ record keepers Ali Abid and Niaz Ahmad were stopped under Peeda Act, 2006. This action was taken on the complaint of Muhammad Usman of Nankana Sahib District, the spokesman added.

Separately, as a result of the departmental action on the complaint of Muhammad Yunis of Kasur who approached the ombudsman office to redress his grievance, one year increment of the accused Muhammad Shahzad SCO was stopped along with the punishment of not being posted in Kasur District for one year, while the Assistant Director Qaiser Shafiq was warned to be cautious, concluded the spokesman.