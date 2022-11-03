PU teacher participates in int’l symposium at Turkiye

LAHORE:In connection with the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, an international symposium was organised by the Islamic Research Institute (ISLAM) and Istanbul University on mutual relations between Turkiye and Pakistan. In this symposium, papers were presented in Urdu, Turkish, Arabic and English languages by the researchers.

Punjab University Institute of Urdu Language and Literature Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem presented a paper entitled "Turkey and Turks in Urdu Prose" which was appreciated by the participants. He showed by analysing different texts of fictional and non-fictional prose that in Urdu, moral and aesthetic standards were derived from Turkey and the Turks. Moreover, in the context of international politics of the last two centuries, various aspects of the cultural and national relations of the two countries have been finding a place in Urdu prose.

results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Home Economics Part-II (first year) second annual examination 2021 and BS Home Economics Part-I & II (2nd 3rd & 4th Year) second annual examination 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

UVAS convocation: The 13th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 23rd November, 2022, at City Campus here. Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will preside over the convocation.

The university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the13th convocation. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees. Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held at City Campus on 22nd November.