Negligent dengue workers to face action: minister

LAHORE:The Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee on Wednesday decided to take action against dengue workers who committed negligence in their duty in the high-risk districts and issued instructions to the health department in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal at the Civil Secretariat. The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that the stakeholders should enhance coordination for removing discrepancies in the dengue data. He asked the officers to address the deficiencies identified in the monitoring, surveillance and reporting system. He also issued instructions to the administration in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to remain alert in view of the dengue situation.

Assigning the responsibilities to the special branch regarding monitoring of dengue and smog, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the situation should be closely monitored for the next two weeks. He said that PITB must share data with the health department on a daily basis.

Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the health department had ample stock of essential medicines and mosquito spray and more than 20,000 dengue workers were performing field duties. He mentioned that 15,306 confirmed cases of dengue and 22 deaths were reported in the province this year. Of these, 6,519 cases have been reported in Lahore so far. He said that 912 cases were registered and 418 people were arrested for violation of SOPs during the last two weeks.

accidents: Around seven persons lost their lives in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,040 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,050 were injured. Around 550 persons having critical injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 500 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.