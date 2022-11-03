Security finalised for Tablighi Ijtima

LAHORE:Police have completed security arrangements for the first phase of annual Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima. The first phase of the Ijtima will start on Thursday (today) and continue till November 6. More than 2,500 officers and personnel including 3 SPs, 7 SDPOs, 30 SHOs and 183 Upper Subordinates will be deployed for the security.

At least 800 wardens will be posted to keep the traffic flowing on the routes of the Ijtima. Around 36 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit will patrol the areas and routes of Ijtima. Around 2,200 volunteers of Tablighi Ijtima will provide assistance to police in the checking process.

A special desk has also been established in the Tablighi Markaz for the registration of foreign participants. The surveillance of sensitive areas and the venue will also be done with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. There will be 24-hour security monitoring from the police control room.