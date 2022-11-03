PTI leaders’ bail extended in funding case

LAHORE:A banking court Wednesday extended interim bail of PTI leaders Mubasher Ahmad and Tariq Shafi in a prohibited funding case. The court has extended bail of both the PTI leaders by November 10.

As the hearing started, an investigation officer of the case sought time to complete the investigation. The counsel of the accused informed the court that the post-arrest bail of co-accused Hamid Zaman has been accepted by the court. He argued that the allegations of prohibited funding in the suit are false and the FIA has all the record related to the case.

The counsel argued that his clients want to be included in the investigation in the case, but there is a fear of arrest. He implored the court to extend the interim bail of his clients which was extended.