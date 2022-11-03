ACE books 12 for corruption bid in Mayo Hospital

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has registered a case against 12 individuals for their attempt to incur Rs800 million loss to national exchequer by violating Para Rules of Mayo Hospital.

The case has been registered in the corruption scandal against 12 individuals, including a pharmacist. According to sources of Anti-Corruption Establishment, a contract of procurement tender for buying surgical and disposable items had been given illegally to four companies at the behest of former storekeeper Shakil while rejecting applications of 41 companies out of 61 companies on technical grounds and issued supply order to four companies.

According to the sources, 2,000 items of surgical, disposable and medical amounting to Rs1.350 billion were to be bought. The Mayo Hospital administration bought only 21 items from a huge sum of Rs100 million and the items were bought at 100 percent expensive price from the market commodity rate. Anti-Corruption Establishment timely conducted a raid and stopped the payment of additional Rs800 million from being made. According to the FIR, the government had issued tender notice and the bidding started. In the bid, 41 companies participated. All companies were knocked out technically so that benefit could be given to the favourite ones. It was mentioned in the FIR that Shakil is notorious for corruption and ACE found glaring violation of PPRA rules. After conducting an inquiry, the FIR was lodged by ACE Region-A under section 409/420/109-PPC.

Talking to The News, Nadeem Sarwar, ACE DG, said there is zero tolerance against corruption. “We want to see the Punjab province free from corruption. ACE will continue action against corrupt elements without any pressure and discrimination,” he said.