Jubilee Life Insurance wins AsiaMoney Award 2022

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the largest private sector insurer in Pakistan, has extended its list of notable acknowledgments with AsiaMoney Award 2022.

AsiaMoney is a prestigious platform that adjudges financial performance of companies on a set of strict criteria to ascertain the most outstanding companies in various countries. Jubilee Life Insurance is the first and the only life insurance company in Pakistan to win this prestigious award.

Jubilee Life Insurance also made its name in Best Corporate Report Award 2021. The Company received the accolade in recognition of its excellence in corporate reporting, promoting accountability and transparency, as well as responsible presentation of economic, environment and social performance of the business.

Jubilee Life Insurance was recently ranked in the list of Top 25 best performing companies at the Pakistan Stock Exchange based on its good financial ratios, effective CSR as well as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practices. It is the only insurance company to be awarded with the PSX Top 25 Companies Award thrice during last 10 years.

Commenting on these achievements, Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO Jubilee Life Insurance, said; “At Jubilee Life Insurance, our goal has always been to excel at all fronts. Besides exceptional achievement on the financial side, we are making headways on other avenues as well.