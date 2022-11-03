46 SSU commandos graduate from NSOTC

The passing-out parade of the 10th batch of the Special Security Unit (SSU) was held at the Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC), Naval Base, on Wednesday.

As many as 46 commandos completed the eight-week counterterrorism training course. It provided them with training for unarmed combat for self-defence, close quarter combat, repelling, basic explosives, and the use of modern small weapons. So far, 260 SSU commandos have received tactical training from the NSOTC.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest of the passing-out ceremony. While addressing the ceremony, he said the tactical training that had been provided to commandos would play an effective role in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He appreciated the contribution and support of Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam and other training officers for providing modern tactical training to the commandos of the SSU and hoped that such training would continue in the future.

Upon completion of the training course successfully, Aslam said the commandos had become capable of countering terrorist activities and coping with any hostile situation created by terrorists. The DIG security presented an honorary shield to the NSOTC commandant, and Aslam presented him with a souvenir to show gratitude.