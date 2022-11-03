PTI chief needs no certificate from corrupt people: Haleem Adil

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said it’s the beginning of the PTI’s Azadi March, but Information Minister Sharjeel Memon seems frustrated because he would be held accountable “for his corruption” after the success of the march.

“Zardari and the Pakistan Democratic Movement got NRO through an external conspiracy against the PTI government. Now Memon wants to please his masters by making tall claims,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that corruption in the province was continuing.

Sheikh said Imran Khan’s narrative was for the true freedom of the country and the nation. He said Khan had been declared Sadiq and Amin by the Supreme Leader of the country and he needs no certificate from corrupt people, including those who supported the killers of journalists Shaheed Aziz Memon and Ajay Lalwani.

The opposition leader said the Sindh government should tell how many commissions were constituted for these martyred journalists of Sindh. Aziz Memon was killed for exposing the “paid march of the PPP”, he said, adding that due to the political struggle of Khan, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was losing ground in Sindh following the footprints of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Punjab.

“The political games of the PPP are going to end in Sindh because people are now well aware of the fact that the PPP ministers were involved in corrupt practices,” Sheikh said and added that in the upcoming general election everything about Sindh’s politics would change. Meanwhile, PTI Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Bilal Ghaffar asked in a statement how many cases of slain journalists were investigated by the Sindh government.

The information minister keeps less information about his department and more information of Imran Khan, Ghaffar said, alleging that Memon was politicising the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif.