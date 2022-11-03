Farooq Sattar, other MQM leaders acquitted in cases pertaining to facilitating party founder’s speeches

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted on Wednesday 10 senior leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in three cases pertaining to the party founder’s incendiary speeches for lack of evidence.

Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Salman Mujahid Baloch, and Muhammad Javed Rahim were acquitted in two identical cases lodged against them and others for organising and listening to the MQM founder’s speech that allegedly insulted modesty of women in 2016, whereas, Rauf Siddiqui, Qamar Mansoor, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Wasim Akhtar, and Mehmood Abdul Razzaq were exonerated in a case related to the MQM supermo’s alleged speech inciting hatred against security institutions.

On Wednesday, the ATC-I judge announced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and arguments from both sides. He allowed applications moved by the MQM leaders under the section 265-K of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeking their acquittal in the cases for want of evidence.

The judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to corroborate the charges levelled against the accused. Defence counsel Shaukat Hayat had contended before the court that the offences the MQM leaders were alleged to have committed did not fall within the ambit of terrorism as no incident of violence or rioting was reported following the speeches. The prosecution did not assign them any specific role in the alleged commissioning of these crimes nor did it place on record evidence to substantiate them, he added. He pleaded with the court to allow the applications and acquit his clients of the fake charges.

The state prosecutor argued that sufficient material as well as ocular and forensic evidence was available on record to prove the charges against the applicants and requested the court to dismiss their acquittal applications.

An FIR was registered at the Malir City police station on the complaint of a citizen, Nasreen, who had stated that on February 26, 2016, she was using the internet when she found a video clip of the MQM founder addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers.

She claimed the London-based party head made remarks about the natural human reproduction process in the presence of a large number of women and used inappropriate language. She said the party leaders attending the gathering continued to endorse such remarks and they seemed to be under the influence of some intoxicant.

The complainant said the MQM founder’s speech insulted the modesty of hundreds of thousands of women and accused the party leaders of being involved in criminal activities like terrorism, extortion and inciting the public against the state.

A similar case was lodged at the Sachal police station on the complaint of another citizen Dilawar Khan, who said the MQM founder had openly made a speech about the human reproduction process not to students of a medical college but to the general public, including women.

The third case was lodged at the Brigade police station on May 12, 2016. According to the FIR, MQM leaders without seeking prior permission from the local authorities organised a gathering for the martyrs of the party by blocking the Shahrah-e-Quaideen in front of the gate of the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam where the MQM founder addressed the gathering from London in violation of a ban imposed by the Supreme Court on his telephonic speeches using loudspeakers. He also allegedly hurled threats to security institutions by calling names of their officers.

The prosecution alleged that the MQM founder by levelling unfounded allegations had incited his workers to clash with the state institutions and spread terror in an attempt to sabotage the army’s operation Zarb-e-Azb against militants and criminals in Karachi.