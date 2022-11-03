KMC to establish one-stop portal for citizens

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is establishing an online one-stop shop where the citizens of Karachi can get all information about the metropolitan corporation and book tickets for the Safari Park, Karachi Zoo, and Landhi Zoo on one click.

It was stated by Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi during a meeting at the KMC’s central office. The meeting was attended by the heads of the departments and other officers of the KMC. He said the portal, which would also have a mobile application, was being established with the support of the Sindh government.

He said that with the portal, citizens would not have to visit the office for any kind of official information. “If a family wants to go to the Safari Park, Karachi Zoo or Landhi Zoo for entertainment then they can avail the e-ticket facility through the portal.”

He said the data of all the markets and shops under the KMC and information about municipal utility taxes would also be available on the portal. Similarly, to get the membership of the ground or sports complexes in Karachi, or if any schools, colleges or universities wanted to organise an event in the complexes under the KMC, they could approach the corporation through the application.

He said if any organisation wanted to use the government buildings for commercial purpose, the procedure was also available on the portal. He said that there are currently 140 departments under local government and 70 departments under the KMC were being connected to the one-stop portal

Zaidi said information related to the department of land, charged parking, katchi abadis, municipal utility taxes, sports and culture, zoos, veterinary, and other departments of the KMC was all being made available online for the citizens.

Also, the information related to lease, transfer, sale deed, NOC for sale and sub-division of land, challans and fees, and matters related to land department would be available on the portal.