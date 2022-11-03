EMA employees go on strike

KHAR: The employees of the Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) have launched a pen down strike to press the government and Education Department high-ups for acceptance of their demands.

The EMA employees are demanding up-gradation on the basis of five years service, change in nomenclature, service structure and paying of outstanding dues.

According to the line of action, the protesting male and female EMA employees with black armbands would close their offices and visit the district offices of their department. No office work, including checking emails, letters or messages would be done and no field duty would be carried out.

The protesting employees have also decided to stop survey of flood affected areas while no additional duty would be performed till acceptance of their demands. They have threatened that a strong protest movement would be launched from November 15 if the government did not accept their demands.