Illegal structures removed

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration on Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs and removed the permanent and temporary structures coming in the right of way.

“The TMA’s teams demolished concrete and temporary structures from Abbottabad road, Shinkiari road and the rest of the city,” Tehsil Municipal Officer Basharat Shah told reporters.

He said that the traders had already been warned to remove encroachments from their shops and markets voluntarily.

“This operation will continue till the removal of illegal structures,” Shah said.

He added that handcarts were also removed to the TMA’s go down clearing the way for the traffic and passerby.